Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Holds Joint Counterterrorism Drill With US Forces

Pakistan Holds Joint Counterterrorism Drill With US Forces


2026-01-10 03:05:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Pakistan, is hosting the 13th joint military exercise, Inspired Gambit-2026, Azernews reports, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The two-week exercise focuses on counterterrorism operations and involves professional military contingents from both Pakistan and the United States.

The maneuvers aim to enhance mutual understanding and operational interoperability through experience sharing in counterterrorism.

They also seek to refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary for effective counterterrorism operations.

MENAFN10012026000195011045ID1110581539



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search