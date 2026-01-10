Pakistan Holds Joint Counterterrorism Drill With US Forces
The two-week exercise focuses on counterterrorism operations and involves professional military contingents from both Pakistan and the United States.
The maneuvers aim to enhance mutual understanding and operational interoperability through experience sharing in counterterrorism.
They also seek to refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary for effective counterterrorism operations.
