Moldova's FM Condemns Russia's Use Of Oreshnik Missiles Against Ukraine

“We strongly condemn Russia's use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile during its brutal night attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which left residents of Kyiv, Lviv, and Kryvyi Rih without electricity and water,” Popșoi said.

The head of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry stressed that respect for human life is a fundamental principle of the Council of Europe, pointing to the need to combat impunity.

“Human life is one of the highest values protected by the Council of Europe, and there should be no impunity for these brutal attacks,” the minister stressed.

He once again confirmed the Republic of Moldova's solidarity with Ukraine and its commitment to supporting a peaceful settlement based on international law.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and support a just peace for Ukraine,” Popșoi said.

At the same time, as chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, he outlined the steps being taken at the European level to ensure international accountability for the aggression against Ukraine. According to him, mechanisms that have already been created or are in the process of being formed, including the Register of Damages, the Claims Commission, and the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, are key instruments in this process.

Popșoi reiterated that political and institutional support for Ukraine is a central priority of Moldova's chairmanship of the Committee.

“Support for Ukraine and accountability for the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation is a top priority of the Republic of Moldova's chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, Moldova took over from Malta the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe during a meeting of representatives of the organization's 46 member states.

