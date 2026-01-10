Egypt Orders Expedited Irrigation Works, Livestock Grants For Aswan Farmers

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's planning and agriculture ministers have ordered the immediate resolution of obstacles facing small farmers in Aswan, directing the rapid completion of irrigation projects and the distribution of livestock and poultry grants to rural households.

During a field tour of the Sustainable Agricultural Investments and Livelihoods (SAIL) project in the Wadi Al-Sa'aydah region, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, inspected ongoing infrastructure works alongside Aswan Governor Ismail Kamal and IFAD Country Director Mohamed Abdel Kader.

Minister Alaa Farouk directed the executive director of the SAIL project to allocate a specific package of development projects for Wadi Al-Sa'aydah residents. This includes providing fully equipped poultry and rabbit batteries for immediate production cycles and supporting families with high-yield, genetically improved buffalo to increase household income from dairy and meat. He confirmed these projects would receive free technical and veterinary follow-ups to ensure sustainability.

“We are with you in the field, and our field follow-up teams are working around the clock to remove any obstacles you face,” Farouk told local farmers.“We will not allow any negligence that affects the rights of farmers.”

The ministerial delegation inspected the agricultural drain serving the villages of Al-Ashraf and Al-Samaha. The project is designed to treat drainage water issues that negatively impact agricultural sustainability and aims to restore land productivity. The visit also included an inspection of internal canals (Masaqi) in Upper Egypt, which are being rehabilitated to rationalise water use, ensure equitable distribution to the ends of the canals, and reduce operation and maintenance costs for smallholders.

Minister Alaa Farouk stated that the government is moving forward with a comprehensive vision to transform Upper Egypt into an“attractive area for investment and food production,” following directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He noted that the ministry's efforts in cleaning and rehabilitating thousands of kilometres of private canals have already reduced irrigation costs and water loss. He added that these works are being synchronised with the national plan to transition to modern irrigation systems in coordination with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Rania Al-Mashat stated that the state is implementing“integrated development interventions” to improve the economic and social conditions of citizens. She emphasised the importance of“national ownership” of projects implemented through international partnerships, noting the role of the government in ensuring their success. Al-Mashat highlighted the integration between international partnerships and the state's investment plan to maximise the developmental impact in rural and remote areas.

In Al-Samaha village, the delegation reviewed grants provided to women. Al-Mashat described the village as a“model for integrated development interventions” targeting vulnerable groups, particularly female-headed households. She noted that supporting rural women through economic empowerment and the creation of social hubs, such as the local women's club, enhances their self-reliance and participation in the local economy. She added that the completion of the agricultural drain would further stabilise living conditions by addressing the issue of rising groundwater levels inside homes.

Al-Mashat also referred to the recently launched National Narrative for Comprehensive Development, which focuses on identifying the comparative advantages of each governorate and localising economic development.

Governor Ismail Kamal affirmed that Aswan is prioritising the support of productive communities and breadwinning women, noting continued coordination with ministries and development partners to expand these initiatives.

Mohamed Abdel Kader, Country Director for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), described the SAIL project as a“pioneering experience” in the agricultural transformation of new lands. He stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of project activities and enhancing coordination between state agencies and international organisations to meet sustainable development goals.