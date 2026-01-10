Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Contract Inked For Construction Of 6.2Km Kabul-Bagram Section

Contract Inked For Construction Of 6.2Km Kabul-Bagram Section


2026-01-10 02:01:38
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MoUDH) has signed a contract worth 455 million afghanis with a private company for the construction of a 6.2-kilometre section of the Kabul–Bagram road.

In a statement, the ministry said the road is part of the New Kabul City project. The entire road will span approximately 43 kilometres with a planned width of 100 metres.

According to the statement, due to cold weather conditions, only a 6.2-kilometre stretch-measuring about 50 metres in width-has been contracted for the current year at a cost exceeding 455 million afghanis. The remaining sections will be tendered in the coming years.

Minister of Urban Development and Housing Mawlawi Najibullah Hayat Haqqani stated that construction work on the road, along with other first-grade infrastructure projects, will be implemented in phases to accelerate the development of New Kabul City.

kk/sa

MENAFN10012026000174011037ID1110581214



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search