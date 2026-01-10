Contract Inked For Construction Of 6.2Km Kabul-Bagram Section
In a statement, the ministry said the road is part of the New Kabul City project. The entire road will span approximately 43 kilometres with a planned width of 100 metres.
According to the statement, due to cold weather conditions, only a 6.2-kilometre stretch-measuring about 50 metres in width-has been contracted for the current year at a cost exceeding 455 million afghanis. The remaining sections will be tendered in the coming years.
Minister of Urban Development and Housing Mawlawi Najibullah Hayat Haqqani stated that construction work on the road, along with other first-grade infrastructure projects, will be implemented in phases to accelerate the development of New Kabul City.
