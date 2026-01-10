The Google Voice Scam: If Someone Asks For A 6-Digit Code, Hang Up

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

You list an old couch on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Within minutes, you get a text. The buyer is eager, polite, and ready to pay cash. There is just one catch: they want to“verify” that you are a real person and not a scammer. It sounds reasonable, right? We are all wary of bots these days.

They tell you they are going to send you a 6-digit code from Google, and they just need you to read it back to them to prove you are human. You see the code pop up on your screen. You send it. And just like that, you have handed them the keys to a new fraudulent identity created in your name. This is the Google Voice scam, and it is rampant because it exploits your desire to be helpful.

How the Hijack Works

Here is what is happening behind the scenes. The scammer is setting up a Google Voice account -a virtual phone number that can be used to make calls and send texts anonymously. To activate this number, Google requires a verification code sent to a *real* phone number. That is where you come in.

When you give them the code, you are authorizing Google to link that new virtual number to your actual cell phone number. The scammer now has a verified US phone number that is legally tied to *your* personal device. They can use this number to scam other people, harass victims, or bypass security checks, and all the trails lead back to you.

Why They Want Your Number

You might think,“So what? It's just a virtual number.” But criminals use these Google Voice numbers to lend legitimacy to their other crimes. They use them to run romance scams, fake business listings, or impersonate government officials. Because the number is verified by a real carrier (yours), it bypasses many spam filters.

If the police investigate the crimes committed with that number, the initial subpoena will point to your cell phone. You could find yourself having to explain to detectives why your phone number was used to defraud a grandmother in another state. It creates a legal mess that is a nightmare to untangle.

The“I Need to Verify You” Red Flag

The biggest tell in this scam is the request for verification. Legitimate buyers do not need to verify you with a code. They verify you by meeting in a public place and exchanging cash for goods. If someone claims they have been scammed before and simply“must” check your identity this way, stop communicating.

This script is designed to make you feel sympathetic. They play the victim so you will lower your guard. Do not fall for it. No real buyer needs a Google code. If they are that worried, they can move on to the next seller.

How to Reclaim Your Number

If you have already fallen for this, don't panic, but act fast. You can reclaim your number by setting up your own Google Voice account. You will need to verify it with a *different* phone number first (like a friend's or family member's), and then add your own number back.

Google will warn you that your number is linked to another account and ask if you want to claim it. Say yes. This kicks the scammer off your line. It is a bit of a technical dance, but it is necessary to sever the tie between your identity and their criminal activity.

Guard Your Codes Like Cash

The rule of thumb for the digital age is simple: never share a verification code with anyone, ever. Not your bank, not your spouse, and certainly not a stranger on the internet. That code is a digital key.

If someone asks for a code, the answer is no. Block the number, report the user to the platform, and move on. Your safety is more important than selling that old couch.

Have You Seen This Script?

Has a buyer ever asked you to“prove you are real” with a code? Share your experience below to help others spot the script!