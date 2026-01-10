403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump issues warning of US could pursue control over Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning that the United States could pursue control over Greenland by force if necessary, asserting that Washington cannot allow the strategically important Arctic territory to come under the influence of Russia or China. Denmark, which retains sovereignty over Greenland, has firmly rejected US efforts to acquire the island.
Addressing journalists at the White House on Friday, Trump said the United States is “going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not,” claiming that “Russia or China will take over Greenland” if Washington fails to intervene.
“I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” he stressed, offering no specific details on what such an approach would involve.
The president, who has previously acknowledged that military action remains an option, also suggested that financial compensation for Greenland’s population could be considered, declining to dismiss the idea when questioned about payments to residents.
Greenland is a self-governing territory under Danish authority, home to fewer than 57,000 people despite covering an area larger than Mexico. The United States already maintains a military presence on the island, yet Trump has continued to push for full control, arguing that Greenland plays a critical role in Arctic and North Atlantic security.
The issue, which first drew widespread attention during Trump’s initial term in office, has increasingly strained relations between Washington and its European NATO allies. Denmark’s prime minister has cautioned that any US military action against a fellow NATO member would mean “everything stops,” while European leaders have emphasized that “Greenland belongs to its people.”
According to reports, US officials would prefer to secure Greenland through a purchase rather than coercion. Other reports indicate that Washington has explored the possibility of offering individual payments—ranging from $10,000 to $100,000—to Greenlanders in an effort to win public support, though the precise mechanism remains undefined.
Because of Greenland’s small population, such a plan would amount to less than six billion dollars even if every resident, regardless of age, were to receive the highest proposed payment.
At present, Denmark already supplies Greenland with an annual 'block grant' to fund essential services, totaling nearly $11,200 (€10,000) per person. In addition, a significant agreement reached in September 2025 transferred responsibility to Copenhagen for covering the costs of Greenlandic patients who require specialized medical care in Danish hospitals.
Despite these discussions, available polling data indicate minimal enthusiasm within Greenland for joining the United States. Surveys conducted in early 2025 found that roughly 85% of respondents opposed becoming part of the US, while only about 6% expressed support for such a move.
Addressing journalists at the White House on Friday, Trump said the United States is “going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not,” claiming that “Russia or China will take over Greenland” if Washington fails to intervene.
“I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” he stressed, offering no specific details on what such an approach would involve.
The president, who has previously acknowledged that military action remains an option, also suggested that financial compensation for Greenland’s population could be considered, declining to dismiss the idea when questioned about payments to residents.
Greenland is a self-governing territory under Danish authority, home to fewer than 57,000 people despite covering an area larger than Mexico. The United States already maintains a military presence on the island, yet Trump has continued to push for full control, arguing that Greenland plays a critical role in Arctic and North Atlantic security.
The issue, which first drew widespread attention during Trump’s initial term in office, has increasingly strained relations between Washington and its European NATO allies. Denmark’s prime minister has cautioned that any US military action against a fellow NATO member would mean “everything stops,” while European leaders have emphasized that “Greenland belongs to its people.”
According to reports, US officials would prefer to secure Greenland through a purchase rather than coercion. Other reports indicate that Washington has explored the possibility of offering individual payments—ranging from $10,000 to $100,000—to Greenlanders in an effort to win public support, though the precise mechanism remains undefined.
Because of Greenland’s small population, such a plan would amount to less than six billion dollars even if every resident, regardless of age, were to receive the highest proposed payment.
At present, Denmark already supplies Greenland with an annual 'block grant' to fund essential services, totaling nearly $11,200 (€10,000) per person. In addition, a significant agreement reached in September 2025 transferred responsibility to Copenhagen for covering the costs of Greenlandic patients who require specialized medical care in Danish hospitals.
Despite these discussions, available polling data indicate minimal enthusiasm within Greenland for joining the United States. Surveys conducted in early 2025 found that roughly 85% of respondents opposed becoming part of the US, while only about 6% expressed support for such a move.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment