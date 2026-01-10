State Treasury Being Looted, Bihar Drowning In Debt, Alleges RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav on Saturday alleged that a conspiracy is underway to loot the state treasury, claiming that Bihar's financial resources are being squandered through wasteful expenditure.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Yadav said,“This kind of reckless spending is the reason Bihar's debt has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, placing a burden of nearly Rs 25,000 per person on the people of the state.”

He accused the state government of using the distribution of Rs 10,000 to women merely for electoral gains, while remaining silent on its promise of depositing Rs 2 lakh in women's bank accounts.

“Providing Rs 2 lakh to women would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 2.70 lakh crore, while another Rs 1.05 lakh crore would be required for salaries. In total, this amounts to Rs 3.75 lakh crore, whereas Bihar's total annual budget is only around Rs 3 lakh crore,” Yadav said.

Demanding transparency, the RJD leader urged the government to issue a white paper on treasury expenditure and place the facts before the people of Bihar.

He said there is widespread public discussion about the government's intentions behind the proposal to demolish and rebuild Bihar Niwas, calling it a clear case of financial mismanagement.

Yadav questioned the rationale behind demolishing Bihar Niwas, stating that the building is only 32 years old and structurally strong.

“The government must explain why there is a need to demolish such a solid structure,” he said.

He further alleged that the move is politically motivated and aimed at removing the plaque bearing the name of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“The ruling party is clearly uncomfortable with the board carrying Lalu Prasad Yadav's name. They must understand that the government treasury belongs to the people, not to any individual or party,” Yadav said.

Highlighting what he termed selective targeting, Yadav pointed out that Bihar Niwas was constructed in New Delhi in 1994, while Bihar Bhawan is over 90 years old, yet no action is being taken against it.

Questioning the government's priorities, Yadav asked why there is no initiative to build an education hub in Bihar.

“Out of envy and political rivalry, efforts are being made to erase the identity of Bihar Niwas, while the BJP shows no concern for development-oriented projects,” he alleged.

He further claimed that leaders close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar want their names engraved on foundation stones, which is why plans to demolish Bihar Niwas are being discussed.

“This is nothing but a conspiracy to loot the state treasury,” Yadav said.

Reiterating the party's stand, he said the Rashtriya Janata Dal will take this issue to the people and is determined to protect Bihar's public funds.