Illegal Mephedrone Factory Busted In MP Agar Malwa Drugs Valued At Rs 10 Crore Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 10 (IANS) In a significant operation against synthetic drug trafficking, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has dismantled a clandestine laboratory producing mephedrone (commonly known as MD drugs) in Aamla village of Agar Malwa district.

The illegal unit was operating covertly inside Teerth Herbal Nursery, a farmhouse located approximately 20 km from the district headquarters along the Indore-Kota National Highway. Authorities suspect the facility had been active for an extended period, disguising high-volume drug manufacturing under the cover of legitimate nursery operations.

The breakthrough followed precise intelligence received by the Ujjain unit of the CBN, led by Superintendent Mukesh Khatri. The tip-off indicated that a large consignment of finished mephedrone was expected to be collected from the site on January 10, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

A coordinated team, including support from Neemuch-Jawra Superintendent V.S. Kumar, surrounded the farmhouse around 4.30 a.m. After maintaining surveillance till 10 a.m., with no one arriving to collect the consignment, officers entered the premises and conducted a detailed search, officials said.

Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Nikhil Gandhi said:“The Ujjain branch of the Central Bureau of Narcotics received a confidential tip that a large batch of MD drugs was to be delivered to a nursery in the interior of Aamla, Agar village between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. today. Based on this information, our team arrived in the middle of the night. However, even after waiting till 10 a.m., when no one came to collect the delivery, our team entered the premises and searched for the clandestine MD lab. Three persons have been detained in this regard.”

During the raid, officials recovered 31.25 kg of mephedrone valued at nearly Rs 10 crore in the domestic market. Additionally, around 600 kg of precursor chemicals used in the production process, along with sophisticated laboratory equipment, glassware and other processing tools, were seized.

The site was found unoccupied at the time of entry, and no arrests have been made so far. Investigators believe the operation may be linked to a larger interstate or cross-border narcotics network.

A thorough investigation is underway to trace the ownership of the property, identify the individuals involved - including possible chemists, operators and financiers - and apprehend those intended to collect the consignment.

This seizure highlights the growing sophistication of drug syndicates, which increasingly exploit rural and semi-urban areas by using seemingly innocuous agricultural set-ups to conceal illicit production.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics continues to enhance surveillance and operations across Madhya Pradesh to disrupt such hidden laboratories and prevent the spread of dangerous synthetic drugs.

