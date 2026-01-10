10 Professional Habits Boomers Still Demand That Gen Z And Millennials Think Are Completely Pointless

MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money)

Workplaces are weird, aren't they? One generation is all about typing emails at 90 words per minute and triple-checking your tie, while the next generation is perfectly content Zooming in pajamas and communicating mostly in GIFs.

Yet somehow, certain“professional” habits from the Boomer playbook refuse to die. These are the things Gen Z and Millennials look at and think,“Seriously? This is still a thing?” From endless handshakes to meticulously color-coded calendars, some habits are hanging around longer than bell-bottoms.

1. Handshakes That Last Forever

Nothing says“I mean business” like a handshake... that feels like it could dislocate a shoulder. Boomers love a firm, lingering handshake as if that alone can cement trust. Millennials and Gen Z, however, are baffled.

A handshake shouldn't feel like an Olympic event. There's an unspoken rule that the longer the handshake, the more committed you are to the deal. But younger generations are used to Slack, emojis, and FaceTime-touching hands for eight seconds feels unnecessarily archaic. They wonder why a nod or wave isn't considered equally valid. Honestly, it sometimes feels more like a power struggle than a professional greeting.

2. Printing Every Single Email

Some Boomers still print emails-every. single. one. Meeting notes? Print. Confirmations? Print. That inspirational company-wide memo? Print that too. For Millennials and Gen Z, digital organization is king. Emails live in folders, not in piles threatening to topple off desks. The whole practice seems both environmentally unfriendly and inefficient. Why waste paper when you can Ctrl+F your way to any message in two seconds? Younger employees see this as a time-consuming ritual that solves a problem that doesn't exist. Yet, for Boomers, seeing ink on paper somehow validates that the message actually matters.

3. The Obsessive Calendar Color Coding

Color-coding calendars is a serious sport in Boomer culture. Red means urgent, green means completed, blue means“maybe someone else can handle this.” Millennials and Gen Z might glance at such a rainbow of squares and feel dizzy. Digital alerts, notifications, and smart apps make the color obsession feel almost medieval. While Boomers see it as control and precision, younger workers wonder why their day can't be organized without looking like a modern art installation. Yet, you have to admit-there's a certain charm in the chaos of a perfectly chromatic schedule.

4. Calling Instead Of Texting

Phone calls are sacred to Boomers. A quick text is considered lazy or disrespectful. Millennials and Gen Z, on the other hand, are fluent in asynchronous communication. They prefer texting, Slack, or DMs because it respects everyone's time. A call can feel invasive, interrupting workflow, and often forces small talk that feels unnecessary. Boomers insist that voice is more personal, more professional, and shows commitment. Younger workers nod politely while mentally composing a one-line response they could have sent in 30 seconds.

Image Source: shutterstock

5. Obsessing Over Titles

“Vice President of Client Relations” sounds impressive, but Millennials and Gen Z often see titles as arbitrary. Boomers believe titles command respect and indicate authority, but younger generations value impact, creativity, and collaboration more than a fancy name on a business card. Titles are sometimes viewed as ego boosters rather than practical indicators of responsibility. In many modern workplaces, a title means little compared to your actual contributions. Despite this, some Boomers won't even send an email without correctly spelling out everyone's official role first.

6. Office Birthday Cakes

Celebrating birthdays with a cake at the office is another Boomer mainstay. Millennials and Gen Z might appreciate a low-key acknowledgement, but a full-blown confectionery spectacle feels over-the-top. These celebrations are supposed to foster camaraderie, but younger employees often see them as obligatory interruptions. Some even worry about dietary restrictions, allergies, or sugar crashes. Yet, Boomers see it as essential for team morale, proof that the office is a“family,” and a way to honor everyone equally. It's a clash of intention versus perception, and sometimes frosting is the battlefield.

7. The Art Of The Handwritten Thank-You Note

Handwritten notes are peak Boomer professionalism. Sending a physical thank-you note after an interview or a meeting is seen as proof of etiquette, class, and attention to detail. Gen Z and Millennials think,“Can't I just send a thoughtful email?” They see paper notes as slow, unnecessary, and slightly dramatic. Yet, there's something undeniably charming about a well-penned note. It requires effort, attention, and intentionality-all qualities that digital communication often lacks. It's old-school, yes, but occasionally, it leaves a bigger impression than a perfect emoji response.

8. Never Leaving The Office On Time

Boomers equate leaving work on time with laziness. Millennials and Gen Z, however, value balance and flexibility. The idea of staying late just to appear dedicated seems outdated, especially when productivity can be measured in output rather than hours clocked. This cultural clash causes eye rolls and silent sighs from younger employees who are perfectly capable of delivering great work without sacrificing their evenings. Yet, some Boomers insist that lingering at your desk shows commitment and loyalty. It's a habit that's hard to shake, and it often feels performative rather than productive.

9. Mastering The Art Of Business Jargon

“Leverage,”“synergize,”“circle back,” and“touch base”-Boomers have a toolbox of phrases designed to sound professional. Millennials and Gen Z, meanwhile, prefer plain language that gets to the point. Overusing jargon feels like communication for communication's sake rather than meaningful discussion. Yet, some Boomers swear that sprinkling these words into every meeting signals intelligence and expertise. Younger employees often translate the statements into simpler terms in their heads, quietly amused by the linguistic gymnastics. It's a constant tug-of-war between clarity and tradition.

10. Annual Performance Reviews That Feel Like Exams

Annual performance reviews are sacred territory for Boomers. Millennials and Gen Z often find them nerve-wracking, artificial, and outdated. Continuous feedback, short check-ins, and real-time recognition are considered more effective by younger workers. Sitting in a conference room, sweating through a formal review, feels more like punishment than professional growth. Yet, Boomers believe these reviews are the cornerstone of career development and accountability. It's the classic clash of old-school structure versus modern adaptability, and the tension shows up in every HR department nationwide.

Tell Us Your Generational Thoughts

These ten habits are proof that workplace culture evolves at different speeds for different generations. Some traditions are endearing, some are puzzling, and some are downright baffling.

What habits do you encounter that make you laugh, roll your eyes, or just shake your head in disbelief? Whether you're a Gen Z intern navigating office etiquette or a Boomer still clinging to time-honored practices, we want to hear about it in the comments below.

Your stories and experiences might just bridge the generational divide-or at least give us all a good laugh.