Indian Embassy In Kathmandu Marks Vishwa Hindi Diwas With Cultural Event

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Friday organised a cultural programme at its premises to mark Vishwa Hindi Diwas, celebrating the shared linguistic and cultural heritage of India and Nepal. As part of the event, several schools from Kathmandu participated in Hindi poetry recitations and skits. Students presented poems on a range of thought-provoking themes, while artists from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre also performed during the programme.

Shared Linguistic Heritage Underscored

Addressing the gathering, Gopal Thakur, President of the National Language Commission of Nepal, highlighted the close linguistic ties between the two countries. "Hindi and Nepali, both these languages are common languages of both India and Nepal. In the Constitution of India, under the Eighth Schedule, Nepali is listed. In the Constitution of Nepal (2072), Section 6 mentions that all the languages spoken here are national languages. Apart from the two censuses during the royal regime, from 1952 till now, all national censuses have recorded the population of those with Hindi as their mother tongue," Thakur said.

Poetry Recitals and Dignitaries

Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India, read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the occasion. An India-Nepal Maitri Kavi Sammelan was also organised, during which distinguished poets recited Hindi poetry, captivating the audience.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Mangal Prasad Gupta, Member of Parliament and President of Hindi Manch Nepal; Dr. Gopal Thakur, Chairman of the Language Commission, Government of Nepal; and Nisha Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Nepal Music and Drama Pragyana Pratishthan.

Origins of Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Vishwa Hindi Diwas traces its origins to the first World Hindi Conference, which was held on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur, India. Since then, the day has been observed annually on January 10 to promote the Hindi language. (ANI)

