UK Allocates £200 Million To Prepare Troops For Deployment In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by The Independent, according to Ukrinform.

According to UK Defence Secretary John Healey, these funds will be used to modernize vehicles and communications systems, protect against drones, and purchase other equipment to ensure that troops are ready for deployment.

“We are surging investment into our preparations following the Prime Minister's announcement this week, ensuring that Britain's armed forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the Multinational Force Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK,” Healey stated.

He said this during a visit to Kyiv, which took place a few days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to send troops to Ukraine as part of the“security forces” organized by the Coalition of the Willing.

The size of the Western force, which will also include soldiers from France, has not yet been announced, and the government has not provided detailed information on the number of British troops planned for deployment. According to reports, the total number of soldiers could be as low as 15,000, with half of them provided by the UK.

Starmer, Macron, Merz condemn Russia's Oreshnik strike on Ukraine

However, on Wednesday in the House of Commons, Healey refused to provide details, saying that this would only play into the hands of the Kremlin leader.

As reported by Ukrinform, production of the OCTOPUS interceptor drones is set to begin in the UK in January as part of a joint project, with deliveries to Ukraine scheduled to commence in February.

Photo: British Army