Egypt, EU Stress Urgent Implementation Of Second Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the European Union (EU) stressed the urgent need to begin implementing the second phase of Gaza ceasefire plan, accelerate reconstructions efforts and rejecting attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.
Egyptian spokesperson Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawi said in a statement on Saturday that this came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
The meeting dealt with the latest regional and international developments, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Sisi expressed Egypt's gratitude for the EU's support for Egyptian efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.
Al-Shenawi added that the two sides highlighted the importance of fully implementing of the ceasefire, guaranteeing the regular flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, in addition to resume working on dialogues to reach permanent peace.
They also reviewed regional crises, emphasizing peaceful resolution, respect for national unity and sovereignty, and avoiding further military escalation.
Al-Sisi welcomed the progress in Egyptian-EU relations since their elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Kallas praised the bilateral cooperation, noting plans for the release of the EU's second pack of financial support to Egypt.
Discussion extended to bilateral cooperation in political, security, economic and trade fields, as well as joint efforts to combat terrorism, organized crime, and irregular migration.
Kallas confirmed the EU's keenness to continue strengthening economic cooperation and political coordination, and expressed anticipation for the first Egypt-EU dialogue on security and defense scheduled for March.
The meeting was attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, EU Ambassador to Egypt Angelina Eichhorst, EU Middle East representatives Christine O'Dwyer and Rosamaria Gili, and EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Christophe Bigot. (end)
