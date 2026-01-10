Azerbaijanchina Partnership Deepens Across Economy, Transport, And Education

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan-China relations have demonstrated clear upward momentum, marked by a growing number of high-level visits, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation across strategic sectors. Against the backdrop of shifting global power balances and the restructuring of international supply chains, Baku's engagement with Beijing reflects a deliberate and forward-looking foreign policy choice.

Developing relations with China, one of the world's leading economic and political powers, has become one of Azerbaijan's key foreign policy priorities. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 2, 1992, bilateral cooperation has evolved steadily, reaching a strategic level over the past few years. This trajectory is not accidental but the result of consistent diplomatic engagement and shared long-term interests.

At the political level, relations between Azerbaijan and China are underpinned by strong mutual trust between President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This high degree of political confidence is reflected in regular contacts and symbolic gestures, including President Xi being among the first world leaders to congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election. Such signals carry particular weight in diplomatic practice, especially in relations with China, where continuity and trust are key pillars of foreign engagement.

President Ilham Aliyev has described the strengthening of ties with China as one of the most important achievements of Azerbaijan's foreign policy in 2025. In his assessment, the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed during his state visit to China in April last year, represents a milestone in bilateral relations. This declaration elevated cooperation to a new political framework, providing institutional and strategic depth to Azerbaijan-China ties.

The political framework has translated into tangible economic results. During President Aliyev's state visit to China, 20 cooperation documents were signed, covering a broad range of areas including trade, energy, transport, science, education, culture, and media. As a result, bilateral trade turnover has reached a record level, exceeding $4 billion.

Chinese investment activity in Azerbaijan has also intensified, particularly in the green energy sector - an area aligned with Azerbaijan's long-term development strategy and its commitments to energy transition. Chinese companies are involved in the construction of solar and wind power plants, power generation infrastructure, and the production of electric buses, positioning Azerbaijan as an emerging hub for green energy development in the region. This growing investment cooperation reflects China's broader global strategy of supporting sustainable infrastructure projects, while allowing Azerbaijan to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons.

One of the most strategically significant areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is transport and logistics. Azerbaijan occupies a central position along the East–West transport corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, which connects China to Europe via Central Asia and the Caspian Sea.

President Ilham Aliyev has noted that China will be the main driver of future growth in freight traffic along this route. China's multibillion-dollar investments in railway infrastructure across Central Asia - including projects through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan toward the Caspian Sea - signal Beijing's long-term commitment to this corridor. Once operational at full capacity, these routes are expected to significantly increase cargo flows to Azerbaijan, strengthening its role as a key logistics hub.

In this context, Azerbaijan is not merely a transit country but an active stakeholder in shaping a reliable, diversified alternative to traditional maritime routes, particularly amid global supply chain disruptions.

Beyond economics and geopolitics, Azerbaijan-China cooperation is expanding into science, education, and people-to-people diplomacy - areas that ensure long-term sustainability of bilateral relations. A recent example is the interest expressed by China's Hubei International Professional Exchange Association in establishing partnerships with Azerbaijani scientific institutions.

During a meeting with Aghshin Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Language Department at Beijing Foreign Studies University, the association's leadership highlighted opportunities for joint research projects. These discussions reflect a broader trend: academic exchanges between Azerbaijani and Chinese universities and research centers are intensifying, supported by the comprehensive strategic partnership framework.

Founded in 1988, the Hubei International Professional Exchange Association has implemented more than 200 international scientific projects across fields such as medical biology, agriculture, information technology, new materials, and ecology. Its interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan underscores the growing recognition of Azerbaijan as a reliable scientific and educational partner in Eurasia.

Taken together, these developments indicate that Azerbaijan-China relations have moved beyond symbolic partnership into a multidimensional strategic alliance. Political trust has created the foundation, economic cooperation provides tangible benefits, transport connectivity strengthens Azerbaijan's geopolitical relevance, and scientific collaboration ensures long-term institutional depth.

As global competition intensifies and new economic corridors take shape, Azerbaijan's pragmatic and balanced engagement with China positions the country as a key regional partner - capable of aligning national interests with broader Eurasian integration processes. In this sense, Azerbaijan-China relations are not only deepening but are becoming an integral part of Azerbaijan's broader vision for sustainable growth and strategic autonomy.