Fear Of Stigma Kept Me Silent For Years, Says Survivor Nun After Franco Acquittal In Rape Case (WATCH)

Sister Ranit, a survivor in the Bishop Franco Mulakkal rape case, said she was devastated after Franco Mulakkal was acquitted. Speaking in a special interview with Asianet News Assistant Executive Editor Vinu V John, she revealed that she remained silent for years despite repeated abuse because of deep fear and social stigma.

She said she was raped thirteen times but did not speak out earlier because she feared being branded a“runaway nun” if she left the church.

Fear of stigma kept her silent for years

Sister Ranit explained that chastity is considered the highest value for a nun. If it becomes known that it is lost, a nun can be expelled from the church immediately. She said she had personally seen many women who left the church later being labelled as“runaway nuns”, a tag that brings lifelong shame to them and their families.

She said she could never imagine telling the children she is raising that her chastity had been taken away.“A mother cannot say this in front of her children,” she said. Because of this fear, she initially chose silence.

Living with pain behind a smiling face

The Sister said no one can understand the pain of living inside a convent while pretending everything is normal. She described how she had to walk outside smiling, well dressed, and calm, while hiding the suffering inside.

She said she kept everything locked within herself and continued living in the convent, carrying the trauma alone. Sister Ranit also said that similar experiences exist in many convents and that she personally knows several people who have suffered silently.“Not all truths can be revealed,” she said, adding that she has seen what happens to those who dare to speak out.

Isolation after speaking out

Sister Ranit said that after reporting the abuse within the church, she was isolated. She alleged that Bishop Franco tried to trap her family and fellow nuns in false cases. She also claimed that some nuns within the convent supported Franco.

She said there was a false campaign claiming that the complaint was filed for money.“I have not received a single rupee from the diocese or from Franco,” she clarified.

Forced to survive outside church support

She revealed that three nuns left the church after facing isolation and harassment. The remaining three, including herself, now survive by doing tailoring work inside the convent.

She said it was the silence of the church leadership that pushed them onto the streets, leaving them without support or protection.