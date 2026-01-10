Tajikistan And Kyrgyzstan Ratify Intergovernmental Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At a session of the second convocation of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli (the lower chamber of the Parliament of Tajikistan), deputies approved an agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik Lower House of the Supreme Parliament.

The agreement establishes rules for Tajik citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan and for Kyrgyz citizens staying in Tajikistan.

During the session, resolutions were also adopted on parliamentary committee appointments, including the election of Barno Saidnabi Saidvalizoda as a member and Chair of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, and Youth Policy, as well as her inclusion in the Council of the Majlisi Namoyandagon.

Furthermore, deputies approved an additional agreement to the investment agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and a consortium of investors (Net Solutions LLC and Dushanbe City Bank CJSC) on the implementation of a project for organizing paid parking, charging stations, and an automated system for registering traffic violations in Tajikistan.

The agenda items were presented to deputies by Sulton Rahimzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management; Abdurahmon Alamshozoda, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Shukhrat Ganizoda, Chairman of the Commission on Regulations and Work Organization and member of the Committee on Legislation and Human Rights; and Siyovush Nabotzoda, member of the Committee on Economy and Finance.

All items on the agenda were approved with the corresponding decisions.