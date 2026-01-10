Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moon And Spica Star To Dazzle Night Sky Over Qatar After Midnight

Moon And Spica Star To Dazzle Night Sky Over Qatar After Midnight


2026-01-10 06:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A striking celestial event will light up the night sky over Qatar and neighbouring countries shortly after midnight and into the early hours of January 11.

Spica (Alpha Virginis), often called the lonely star, will appear in conjunction with the Moon, in a beautiful sight visible to the naked eye after midnight, said the Head of Qatar Astronomical Center, Sheikh Salman bin Jabor Al-Thani.

He added that Spica is one of the brightest stars in the Virgo constellation and is one of the ancient navigational stars known for its intense brightness. The star is located 250 light-years from Earth.

Read Also
  • Prominent Qatari catering firm shifts to cashless payments following internal theft
  • QatarEnergy acquires interest in new exploration block offshore Lebanon
  • Qatar Airways rolls out FIFA World Cup 2026 travel packages
  • Second meteorite fragment discovered in Al Khor

MENAFN10012026000063011010ID1110580682



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search