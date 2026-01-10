Moon And Spica Star To Dazzle Night Sky Over Qatar After Midnight
Doha, Qatar: A striking celestial event will light up the night sky over Qatar and neighbouring countries shortly after midnight and into the early hours of January 11.
Spica (Alpha Virginis), often called the lonely star, will appear in conjunction with the Moon, in a beautiful sight visible to the naked eye after midnight, said the Head of Qatar Astronomical Center, Sheikh Salman bin Jabor Al-Thani.
He added that Spica is one of the brightest stars in the Virgo constellation and is one of the ancient navigational stars known for its intense brightness. The star is located 250 light-years from Earth.Read Also
-
Prominent Qatari catering firm shifts to cashless payments following internal theft
QatarEnergy acquires interest in new exploration block offshore Lebanon
Qatar Airways rolls out FIFA World Cup 2026 travel packages
Second meteorite fragment discovered in Al Khor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment