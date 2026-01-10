Moon And Spica Star To Dazzle Night Sky Over Qatar After Midnight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A striking celestial event will light up the night sky over Qatar and neighbouring countries shortly after midnight and into the early hours of January 11.

Spica (Alpha Virginis), often called the lonely star, will appear in conjunction with the Moon, in a beautiful sight visible to the naked eye after midnight, said the Head of Qatar Astronomical Center, Sheikh Salman bin Jabor Al-Thani.

He added that Spica is one of the brightest stars in the Virgo constellation and is one of the ancient navigational stars known for its intense brightness. The star is located 250 light-years from Earth.



