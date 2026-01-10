403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.51 To USD 59.55 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 2.51 to USD 59.55 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 57.04 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures climbed USD 1.35 to USD 63.34 pb, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose USD 1.36 to USD 59.12 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude futures climbed USD 1.35 to USD 63.34 pb, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose USD 1.36 to USD 59.12 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment