Mamata Trying To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh: Giriraj Singh On ED Raid

Giriraj Singh Accuses Mamata of Turning 'Bengal into Bangladesh'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to "turn Bengal into Bangladesh" and claimed she was acting against the Constitution. Speaking to the reporters in Begusarai, Singh said, "Where is this Mahagathbandhan? Only when elections come, they unite... In Bengal, everyone is saying that Mamata Banerjee is anti-constitutional. I've never seen any CM who snatches all documents from the ED... What secret things were in those papers? Mamata Banerjee wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh, wants to handover Bengal to infiltrators... To remove the fear from Bengal's Hindus and save Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will have to be removed."

His remarks come after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices. In a statement, the ED said that its team was conducting the search proceedings in a peaceful and professional manner until the arrival of the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with a large number of police officials.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back, Alleges Coal Scam Link to Amit Shah

A day earlier, Mamata Banerjee alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari were involved in the coal smuggling case. She alleged that the money from the coal scam went to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The Bengal CM also condemned TMC MPs in Delhi being detained, saying that they were "dragged mercilessly" while they protested against the ED raids and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the gathering, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "You know who is sitting in the Election Commission. He was the Cooperation Department Secretary of Amit Shah. I have no issues with that. If Gyanesh Kumar is vanishing votes, why will I stay quiet? If the voter's rights are snatched, I will snatch your rights. TMC MPs have been dragged mercilessly when they were protesting in Delhi. All the agencies have been grabbed. I challenge them that they came to power in Haryana and Bihar forcefully. In one more state, they come to power forcefully. Now they are trying to do this in Bengal. Who gets the coal scam's money? Amit Shah gets it. The money goes through Suvendu Adhikari. The money goes through BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay to Suvendu Adhikari. Suvendu Adhikari sends it to Amit Shah." (ANI)

