'Bigg Boss Is About Talent, Not PR Or Negativity,' Says Private-Sector HR Ahead Of Kannada 12 Finale

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 draws closer, the competition outside the house appears to be as intense as the one inside. With contestants reaching the final stages, their families and supporters are reportedly facing negative comments on social media, while large-scale promotional campaigns resembling election-style strategies are gaining momentum. Amid this growing debate, Sanketh Ramakrishnamurthy, an HR professional from a private company, has shared his views on the increasing influence of PR and paid campaigns in reality shows.

Concerns Over PR and Paid Campaigns

Sharing his views on social media, Sanketh wrote that while watching Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, he strongly felt the show has moved beyond being just a game played inside the house.

“It is sad that Bigg Boss is no longer limited to what happens inside the house. PR strategies, campaigning, paid trends, and negative narratives outside the show have also become part of the game,” he said.

He pointed out that some contestants are backed by branded cars, large promotional campaigns, and even multiple PR agencies, allegedly to spread negative stories about fellow contestants for personal gain.

Questioning Fairness in the Game

Sanketh questioned whether such practices are fair to the spirit of the show. According to him, the Bigg Boss title should belong to those who win people's hearts through their talent, personality, and journey inside the house, without the backing of money, PR, or external support.

“PR can create trends, but victory belongs only to talent,” he stated, adding that external hype should not decide the outcome of a show meant to test character and authenticity.

Praise for Gilli Nata and Rakshitha Shetty

In his post, Sanketh singled out Gilli Nata and Rakshitha Shetty as contestants who, in his view, represent the true essence of the show.

He described Gilli Nata's entertainment as natural and effortless, noting that his presence is felt even in moments of silence.

“It is clear to viewers that he has carried the show,” Sanketh wrote.

Speaking about Rakshitha Shetty, he praised her composure, dignity, and emotional strength. He added that despite provocation, she does not base her gameplay on past mistakes and has maintained a genuine and graceful journey throughout the season.

Talent Over Hype, Says Viewer

Sanketh also observed that even if a contestant gains popularity through PR-driven strategies, it eventually affects viewers' trust.“It is not paid trends that win hearts. It is talent,” he wrote.

He emphasised that Bigg Boss is not a marketing competition but a journey that reflects character, contribution, and personal growth.

The Cup Belongs to Those Who Won Inside the House: Viewer

Concluding his post, Sanketh said that the contestants who truly deserve the trophy are those who proved themselves inside the house, not those who relied on branding, PR, or negativity outside.

“It is not about hype. It is the journey that wins hearts,” he said, inviting viewers to share their opinions on who deserves to win the season.

He ended on a firm note, stating that regardless of paid trends or negative narratives, talent remains an undeniable truth.“It may take time, but in the end, only talent and an honest journey win people's hearts,” he concluded.