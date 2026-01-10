Karnataka HM Claims Bengaluru Ranks No. 1 In Country For Women's Safety, Citing Report

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday claimed that it is a matter of great pride that Bengaluru has secured the first position among the safest cities in the country for women to live in, citing a report released by a Chennai-based consultant firm dealing in workplace culture and inclusion.

The claims of state Home Minister Parameshwara are likely to stir controversy against the backdrop of the alleged incident of stripping and assault on the BJP woman worker in Hubballi.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that based on several parameters such as safety, technology and infrastructure, the firm released a list of the 'Best Cities for Women in India', in which Bengaluru has topped the list with a score of 53.29.

Parameshwara congratulated everyone who contributed to this achievement.

He said Karnataka Police earlier also secured the top position for effectively delivering justice. Opposition parties make daily allegations regarding the safety of women in Bengaluru, and this report serves as a fitting reply to them.

Parameshwara said special measures were taken during the New Year celebrations to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred and that no one faced inconvenience.

He added that he personally visited the Bengaluru City Police Command Centre and monitored the situation until 2 a.m., stating that this is truly a proud moment for the city.

Responding to questions about special prayers being offered by supporters of all religions in Koratagere town in his constituency, expressing a wish for him to become Chief Minister, Parameshwara said that, like any other politician, every leader has supporters and admirers. It is natural for them to want their leader to rise higher, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Commenting on the decision to hand over the Ballari and Hubballi cases to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he said that after discussions with the Chief Minister, orders were issued on Friday.

He said the opposition seems to believe that the government is trying to conceal something, which is why the cases have been entrusted to the CID. He added that the truth will come out after the investigation and will be made known to both the opposition and the public.

On the 'Hate Speech Bill', he said the Governor has retained the Bill and appears to be studying it.

"If it is returned seeking clarification, the government will provide it. If it is rejected, the government will decide on the future course of action." he said.

Responding to media questions about illegal Bangladeshi migrants allegedly entering the country by paying money at the border, he said the state government is being strict on the issue.

He said the Central government must tighten border security, and if people enter by paying money, it indicates "lapses" in border management.