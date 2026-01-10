Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Airways Rolls Out FIFA World Cup 2026 Travel Packages

Qatar Airways Rolls Out FIFA World Cup 2026 Travel Packages


2026-01-10 04:01:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Holidays has announced the airline's holiday packages for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Ticket-Inclusive Travel packages seeks to take care of every travel itinerary to attend the world's greatest football tournament jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

The holiday packages are divided into single match, follow my team, knockout series and final round series.

Single match package starts from 4,500 USD single person for gold and from 3,700 USD single person for silver packages.

Read Also
  • Qatar expresses deep regret over damage sustained by its embassy building in Ukraine following shelling of Kyiv
  • Prominent Qatari catering firm shifts to cashless payments following internal theft
  • Education Minister explores pathways to higher education for students with hearing disabilities

Follow My Team is designed for passionate fans. The Knockout and final round Series package is to witness the elimination and final rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“All packages are inclusive of flights, ground transportation, hotels and match tickets”

In a statement on Qatar Airway's website, it said individuals attending the FIFA World Cup matches on any of the holiday tickets must adhere to the FIFA ticket terms of use and Stadium code of conduct.

For more details about the packages, the brochure can be downloaded from airline's website here

MENAFN10012026000063011010ID1110580382



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search