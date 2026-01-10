Qatar Airways Rolls Out FIFA World Cup 2026 Travel Packages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Holidays has announced the airline's holiday packages for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Ticket-Inclusive Travel packages seeks to take care of every travel itinerary to attend the world's greatest football tournament jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

The holiday packages are divided into single match, follow my team, knockout series and final round series.

Single match package starts from 4,500 USD single person for gold and from 3,700 USD single person for silver packages.



Follow My Team is designed for passionate fans. The Knockout and final round Series package is to witness the elimination and final rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“All packages are inclusive of flights, ground transportation, hotels and match tickets”

In a statement on Qatar Airway's website, it said individuals attending the FIFA World Cup matches on any of the holiday tickets must adhere to the FIFA ticket terms of use and Stadium code of conduct.

For more details about the packages, the brochure can be downloaded from airline's website here