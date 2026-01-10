World No. 1S Wang, Sun Lead WTT Singapore Smash Entry List

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, Jan 10 (IANS) China's top-ranked paddlers Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha led the player list announced on Saturday for the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash. Wang is joined in the men's singles top five by teammate Lin Shidong, Brazil's Hugo Calderano, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, and Sweden's Truls Moregard.

China claimed the women's singles top five spots, with Sun followed by Wang Manyu, Kuai Man, Chen Xingtong, and Wang Yidi. Other Chinese players to compete in the event are Liang Jingkun, Xiang Peng, Chen Yuanyu, Zhou Qihao, and Chen Junsong in the men's category, and Chen Yi, Shi Xunyao, and He Zhuojia on the women's side.

As the first WTT Grand Smash tournament of the season, the Singapore Smash will be held from February 19 to March 1, with 2,000 world ranking points up for grabs, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, in the WTT Champions Doha, the men's singles top seed Lin Shidong of China survived a five-game battle to beat Germany's Benedikt Duda, while his compatriot and women's top seed Wang Manyu powered into the quarterfinals with a straight-game victory over France's Prithika Pavade.

After losing the first game 11-8, Lin turned it around by winning the next two games 11-6, 11-8, only to see the 12th-ranked German force a decider 11-6. World No. 2 Lin didn't let his chance slip away, triumphing 11-6 to secure his last-eight spot.

"It was a tough battle. I had prepared for the difficulties and had a good mindset throughout the match," Lin said.

Liang Jingkun won an all-Chinese duel 11-7, 11-3, 11-7 against Chen Yuanyu, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Lin, while another Chinese paddler, Zhou Qihao, fell in four games to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto.

On the women's side, Wang met little challenge from Pavade on the way to an 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 win.

"Despite the 3-0 scoreline, I didn't play quite well on some shots down the stretch, including losing consecutive points when I led 7-3 in the second game, which I need to avoid in future matches," Wang noted.

Her teammates Kuai Man, Chen Xingtong, and Wang Yidi also moved through, while Chen Yi became the only victim of the Chinese women's team as she conceded a two-game lead before losing to German veteran Han Ying, 4-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5.