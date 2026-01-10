403
Eight IRGC members die in Kermanshah protests
(MENAFN) Eight members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed during Thursday protests in the western city of Kermanshah, according to reports.
News of the fatalities was shared on Friday by a news agency.
Iran has experienced waves of protests since late December, beginning on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, driven by the steep depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations soon spread to several other cities.
According to NetBlocks, an internet monitoring organization, the country has been offline for 24 hours, with connectivity reduced to “1% of ordinary levels” following a nationwide internet shutdown.
