Karnataka BJP Urges Cong Gen Secy KC Venugopal To Intervene Over Kannada Schools In Kerala

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Opposing the Kerala government's move to impose Malayalam in Kannada-medium schools in the state, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday urged AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who hails from Kerala, to intervene and protect the interests of Kannada schools and students.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prevail upon Venugopal to take up the issue with the Kerala government.

“Our humble request and demand to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is to insist that Venugopal stage a protest in Kerala in support of Kannada people's interests. Through the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Chief Minister, I urge Venugopal to come to the rescue of Kannada schools in Kerala,” Vijayendra said.

He alleged that the Kerala government has proposed a Bill to impose Malayalam on Kannada-speaking children in border areas, terming the move condemnable.“The BJP and all Kannada organisations vehemently oppose this. I want to ask Chief Minister Siddaramaiah why AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal repeatedly interferes in the affairs of the Karnataka government, despite the state extending financial assistance to Kerala during the Wayanad floods and on other occasions,” he said.

Referring to the Kogilu demolition case, Vijayendra claimed that the Karnataka Congress government reacted swiftly following a social media post by Venugopal.“Why does the Congress-led government believe that mere statements or letters to the Kerala government are enough in this case? You must exert pressure on Venugopal and ensure that injustice is not done to Kannada-speaking people in Kerala,” he said.

Vijayendra demanded that the state government take a firm stand and not allow the Kerala government any scope to impose Malayalam in Kannada schools, asserting that Kannada educational institutions must be protected. He alleged that the Kerala government is attempting to impose Malayalam in all Kannada schools in the state and said both the BJP and Kannada organisations have strongly opposed the move.

He further claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah follows the directions of AICC General Secretary Venugopal in matters concerning Karnataka.“It is the Chief Minister's duty to protect the interests of Kannada people in Kerala and ensure that the Kerala government withdraws the order. With Assembly elections approaching in Kerala, the state government there is trying to provoke Kannada people and turn this into a poll issue,” he alleged.

Vijayendra also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to act swiftly to safeguard the interests of Kannada people, just as they respond promptly to directives from the party high command.

On the Karnataka Governor's decision to withhold assent to the controversial 'Hate Speech Bill', Vijayendra said the legislation was passed without adequate discussion in both Houses of the Legislature.“The BJP, JD(S) and several organisations have opposed the Bill. The Congress-led government attempted to create a situation akin to an emergency in the state, which people are resisting. In this context, the Governor has kept the Bill in abeyance, and we have also submitted a representation on the matter,” he added.