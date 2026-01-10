403
Ukraine, UK Seal 2026 Defense Roadmap
(MENAFN) Ukraine and the United Kingdom on Friday signed a roadmap in Kyiv to formalize defense collaboration for 2026 under their One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.
In his statement, Shmyhal noted that the document was signed with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey and encompasses major security domains, describing it as “an important step toward implementing large-scale projects” made possible by the enduring partnership between the two nations.
He explained that Ukrainian officials, together with members of the intelligence community and the General Staff, briefed Healey on the aftermath of Russia’s overnight combined assault, emphasizing that bolstering air defense and ensuring adequate ammunition supplies remain top priorities.
Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Healey’s visit, adding that the roadmap is designed to convert political pledges into tangible cooperation in defense planning and capability development.
