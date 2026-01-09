403
Musk's xAI Plans to Pour Over USD20B into Mississippi Data Center
(MENAFN) Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture xAI plans to pour over $20 billion into constructing a massive data processing facility in Southaven, Mississippi, state leadership disclosed Thursday.
"The project will represent a corporate investment exceeding $20 billion and will create hundreds of permanent jobs throughout DeSoto County," Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement.
The sprawling complex, dubbed MACROHARDRR, will rise in Southaven within DeSoto County, positioned adjacent to Memphis, Tennessee. Upon completion, the infrastructure is projected to expand xAI's overall computational power to approximately two gigawatts.
Reeves characterized the commitment as "the largest economic development project in Mississippi's history."
"In addition to building rehabilitation, xAI's substantial investment will also provide tax revenue to support public safety, health and human services, education, firefighters, police, parks and other initiatives that benefit the City of Southaven," the statement said.
Reeves expressed gratitude to Musk for the financial injection, emphasizing its potential to generate hundreds of long-term positions, spawn thousands of supplementary contracting opportunities, and bolster tax income funding essential public programs.
xAI's Memphis Data Center Faces Criticism
The revelation emerges amid mounting pressure surrounding xAI's current data processing operations throughout the Memphis region.
Advocacy organizations including the NAACP and the Southern Environmental Law Center—representing civil rights and ecological interests—have voiced alarm regarding possible atmospheric contamination from xAI's supercomputing installations, especially those situated near predominantly Black neighborhoods in Memphis.
The Safe and Sound Coalition, a Southaven-headquartered group resisting xAI's territorial growth, has amassed over 900 signatures demanding the corporation cease its regional endeavors.
