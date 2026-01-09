Telangana To Showcase $3 Trillion Economy Goal At WEF Davos 2026

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government will aggressively promote the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and its ambitious goal of building a $3 trillion economy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos in 2026. The WEF annual meeting, with the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue', is set to be held between 19-23 January 2026.

Promoting 'Telangana Rising' Vision at Davos

The release further stated that CM Reddy reviews the investment proposals and commitments received from the last two Davos visits, as well as the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 "The state government will aggressively promote the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and its goal to reach the $3 trillion economy goal during the World Economic Forum, Davos 2026. The Telangana Rising delegation will present the state's transformative plans to accelerate three-pronged economic growth, building on its strengths in being the most developed state," he said.

The Chief Minister asked officials to revisit and follow up on previous investment commitments to ensure any pending issues or hurdles are resolved.

The Telangana Rising delegation will focus on engagements and outreach to promote the state's transformative roadmap for economic growth, as outlined in the Telangana Rising vision document.

Telangana Rising Global Summit and 2047 Vision

Earlier, the Government of Telangana unveiled its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Bharat Future City. The long-term roadmap positions Telangana to become one of the world's leading growth hubs over the next two decades.

CM's Invitation to Global Investors

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy said, "Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is Telangana's invitation to the world - to join hands with us in building a future-ready State, where innovation, investment and inclusive growth thrive together. Telangana welcomes the world to explore investment opportunities and experience our culture, creativity and confidence. This Summit reflects the spirit of a rising State and signals Telangana's readiness to partner with global investors and innovators. We are opening our doors to ideas, technology and transformative collaborations. Together, we will script a new era of prosperity for our people."

The Summit provided a global platform for Telangana to showcase its developmental journey, emerging economic strengths, and long-term collaboration opportunities, the state government said. (ANI)

