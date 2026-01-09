Small-Scale Mobile Concrete Batching Plant

MENAFN - GetNews) Designed specifically for small-scale projects, rural construction, and various flexible construction scenarios, this modular concrete batching plant integrates efficient production, convenient mobility, and easy operation, providing a stable and reliable concrete production solution to help projects reduce costs and improve efficiency.







In small and medium-sized engineering construction, rural road construction, precast component production, and various decentralized construction scenarios, large batching plants often face problems of inconvenient installation and excessive costs. Therefore, we have launched a modular concrete batching plant designed specifically for small-scale projects, focusing on“compactness, flexibility, reliability, and economy,” providing you with a customized concrete production solutio.

Key Advantages:

Modular Design, Rapid Installation

Adopting a pre-assembled modular structure, it requires no complex foundation construction, and on-site installation and commissioning can be completed in 1-3 days, significantly shortening the production cycle and saving time and labor costs.

High Efficiency and Energy Saving, Stable Production

Equipped with a high-performance twin-shaft forced mixer, it ensures high mixing uniformity and can produce concrete of various strength grades, such as C15-C60. Optimized transmission system and metering accuracy reduce energy consumption by approximately 15%, ensuring continuous and stable production.

Flexible Mobility, Adaptable to Diverse Scenarios

Optional tire or trailer chassis allows for rapid relocation of the entire plant or individual modules, making it particularly suitable for multi-site construction, temporary projects, and construction in remote areas.

Intelligent Control, Easy Operation

Integrated PLC automatic control system, combined with a touch screen interface, realizes automated control of the entire process of batching, mixing, and unloading. Operation is simple and easy to understand, requiring no professional technical personnel for management.

Environmentally Friendly and Low Noise, Meeting Green Construction Requirements

Adopting a closed material yard and pulse dust removal design effectively controls dust spillage; low-noise motors and vibration-damping structures meet environmental protection construction standards in urban and residential areas.

Applicable Scenarios:



Rural roads, small bridges, water conservancy projects

Rural self-built houses, community renovation, courtyard construction

Precast component factories, pipe pile and block production lines Concrete supply for temporary projects such as mining areas and road maintenance

Technical Parameters:



Production capacity: 25-60 m3/h

Main mixer capacity: 750-1500L

Metering accuracy: Aggregate ≤±2%, Cement ≤±1%, Water ≤±1% Total site area: Approximately 150-300m2 (layout can be adjusted according to the site)

Our Commitment:

We not only provide equipment, but also offer full-cycle services including site selection planning, installation training, operation and maintenance support, and spare parts supply. Key components of the equipment use top domestic brands, and we provide lifelong technical consulting to ensure the long-term reliability of your investment.

Contact us now to get your exclusive solution and quotation!

Let our small-scale concrete mixing plant become your powerful partner for project efficiency and cost control!