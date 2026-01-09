XMO Executives To Preview The 1020TM Platform At CES In Las Vegas, January 68

San Diego, CA - January 9, 2026 - XMO Corp announced today that its executive team will unveil an exclusive preview of the 1020 Platform, the company's next‐generation geospatial situational awareness technology, during CES in Las Vegas from January 6–8.

Designed for a world facing rapidly escalating cyber and physical threats, the 1020 Platform introduces a unified operating layer that merges real‐time physical data with digital intelligence-creating a seamless, actionable picture of critical environments.“This is an exciting moment for us,” said XMO CEO Fred Sotelo.“We're proud to share the 1020 Platform, which is setting a new standard in geospatial situational awareness technology. As global threats increase-both cyber and physical-organizations need a unified, intelligent system that can see across both layers. 1020 is built precisely for that future.” The 1020 Platform integrates advanced LiDAR, sensor fusion, AI‐driven analytics, and secure cloud architecture to deliver a comprehensive situational awareness environment for smart cities, critical infrastructure, emergency response, and enterprise security operations.

Key Capabilities of the 1020 Platform

. Unified Physical + Digital Threat Monitoring: Real-time fusion of geospatial, sensor, and cyber telemetry.

. High‐Resolution Spatial Intelligence - Powered by next‐generation LiDAR and 3D mapping.

. AI‐Driven Decision Support - Predictive analytics for risk detection, anomaly identification, and rapid response.

. Secure, Scalable Architecture - Built for government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure and buildings environments. XMO executives will host private demonstrations and strategic briefings throughout CES, showcasing how the 1020 Platform is redefining the future of integrated security and smart infrastructure.

About XMO Corp

XMO Corp is a leader in smart infrastructure, geospatial intelligence, and situational awareness technologies. The company develops integrated platforms that empower cities, enterprises, and government agencies to operate more safely, efficiently, and intelligently.

