Photo Of The Day

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-09 07:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Air Force takes part in a joint areal parade as part of the Gulf Shield 2026, which highlights the high level of operational harmony and integration among GCC armies.


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

