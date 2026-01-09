Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2026-01-09 03:16:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Has updated the investor presentation on its corporate website in response to comments of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in relation to its usage of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of financial results not formally-defined by International Financial Reporting Standards. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.24.

MENAFN09012026000212011056ID1110579147



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search