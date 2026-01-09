Silicon Carbide (Sic) Wafer Market To Reach USD 3.15 Billion By 2031, Driven By EV Platforms, Power Electronics Demand, And Larger Wafer Adoption
"Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market Outlook
The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market continues to gain attention as industries shift toward high-efficiency power and high-frequency semiconductor solutions. According to Mordor Intelligence, the SiC wafer market size in the introduction period reflects a value of USD 1.18 billion in the forecast base year and is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by the end of the forecast period, supported by strong adoption across automotive, renewable energy, and industrial electronics sectors.
Key Trends Shaping the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market
Rising Adoption of Silicon Carbide in Electric Vehicle Power Systems
The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market is strongly influenced by growing use in electric vehicle power systems. Automakers are increasingly selecting silicon carbide wafers for traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters due to their ability to handle high voltage and temperature conditions efficiently.
Expansion of High-Efficiency Charging Infrastructure
The rollout of fast and ultra-fast charging networks is another key trend shaping the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market growth. Charging equipment manufacturers are adopting SiC-based power modules to reduce conversion losses and manage heat more effectively.
Shift Toward Larger Wafer Diameters
A noticeable trend in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market analysis is the gradual shift toward larger wafer diameters. Manufacturers are moving beyond smaller formats to improve production efficiency and reduce cost per device.
Growing Use in Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Systems
Renewable energy systems are driving steady demand within the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market share. Solar inverters, wind power converters, and energy storage systems increasingly rely on silicon carbide devices for high-efficiency power conversion.
Market Segmentation of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Industry
By Wafer Diameter
Less than 4 inch
6 inch
8 inch
Above 12 inch
By Conductivity Type
N-Type Conductive
Semi-Insulating
By Application
Power Electronics
Radio-Frequency Devices
Optoelectronics and LED
Other Applications
By End-Use Industry
Automotive and Electric Vehicles
Renewable Energy and Storage
Telecommunications
Industrial Motor Drives and UPS
Aerospace and Defense
Other End-Use Industries
By Crystal-Growth Technology
Physical Vapor Transport (PVT)
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Modified Lely Sublimation
Other Technologies
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Players in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market Landscape
Wolfspeed Inc.
Coherent Corp. (II-VI Incorporated)
STMicroelectronics (Norstel AB)
Resonac Holdings Corporation
Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co.
Sanan Optoelectronics
Tankeblue Semiconductor
Additional regional and specialized silicon carbide wafer manufacturers
Conclusion
The future of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market remains closely tied to electrification trends, renewable energy deployment, and the need for efficient power conversion systems. As industries demand higher performance under challenging operating conditions, silicon carbide wafers continue to gain preference over traditional materials.
