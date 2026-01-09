Silicon Carbide (Sic) Wafer Market To Reach USD 3.15 Billion By 2031, Driven By EV Platforms, Power Electronics Demand, And Larger Wafer Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market Outlook

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market continues to gain attention as industries shift toward high-efficiency power and high-frequency semiconductor solutions. According to Mordor Intelligence, the SiC wafer market size in the introduction period reflects a value of USD 1.18 billion in the forecast base year and is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by the end of the forecast period, supported by strong adoption across automotive, renewable energy, and industrial electronics sectors.

Key Trends Shaping the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market

Rising Adoption of Silicon Carbide in Electric Vehicle Power Systems

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market is strongly influenced by growing use in electric vehicle power systems. Automakers are increasingly selecting silicon carbide wafers for traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters due to their ability to handle high voltage and temperature conditions efficiently.

Expansion of High-Efficiency Charging Infrastructure

The rollout of fast and ultra-fast charging networks is another key trend shaping the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market growth. Charging equipment manufacturers are adopting SiC-based power modules to reduce conversion losses and manage heat more effectively.

Shift Toward Larger Wafer Diameters

A noticeable trend in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market analysis is the gradual shift toward larger wafer diameters. Manufacturers are moving beyond smaller formats to improve production efficiency and reduce cost per device.

Growing Use in Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Systems

Renewable energy systems are driving steady demand within the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market share. Solar inverters, wind power converters, and energy storage systems increasingly rely on silicon carbide devices for high-efficiency power conversion.

Market Segmentation of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Industry

By Wafer Diameter

Less than 4 inch

6 inch

8 inch

Above 12 inch

By Conductivity Type

N-Type Conductive

Semi-Insulating

By Application

Power Electronics

Radio-Frequency Devices

Optoelectronics and LED

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

Automotive and Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy and Storage

Telecommunications

Industrial Motor Drives and UPS

Aerospace and Defense

Other End-Use Industries

By Crystal-Growth Technology

Physical Vapor Transport (PVT)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Modified Lely Sublimation

Other Technologies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market Landscape

Wolfspeed Inc.

Coherent Corp. (II-VI Incorporated)

STMicroelectronics (Norstel AB)

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co.

Sanan Optoelectronics

Tankeblue Semiconductor

Additional regional and specialized silicon carbide wafer manufacturers

Conclusion

The future of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market remains closely tied to electrification trends, renewable energy deployment, and the need for efficient power conversion systems. As industries demand higher performance under challenging operating conditions, silicon carbide wafers continue to gain preference over traditional materials.

