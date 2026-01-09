Rockbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Releases Updated Feasibility Study For Vara Mada Project Confirming World-Class Economics
Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) released results from an updated feasibility study for its 100%-owned Vara Mada heavy mineral sands project in Madagascar, confirming exceptional project economics, world-class rare earth, titanium, and zircon mineral reserves and resources, and an initially modeled 38-year mine life with potential for further expansion. The study outlines a post-tax net present value of approximately $1.8 billion at a 10% discount rate, or $7.30 per share, and projects ramp-up to more than $500 million in annual EBITDA from the project alone. The feasibility study also highlights plans to process monazite produced at Vara Mada through the company's White Mesa Mill in Utah, positioning Energy Fuels to supply a significant portion of projected U.S. demand for both light and heavy rare earth oxides while supporting secure, U.S.-centered critical mineral supply chains.
To view the full press release, visit
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three (3) heavy mineral sands projects: the 100% owned Vara Mada Project in Madagascar; the 100% owned Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels, based near Denver, Colorado, trades its common shares on the NYSE American under the trading symbol“UUUU,” and is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“EFR.”
