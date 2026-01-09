Secretary Rubio's Call With Spanish Foreign Minister Albares
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. The two leaders discussed the United States' counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean and the need to ensure a proper, judicious transition of power in Venezuela.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment