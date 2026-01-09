Secretary Rubio's Call With Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. The two leaders discussed the United States' counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean and the need to ensure a proper, judicious transition of power in Venezuela.

