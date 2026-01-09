Afghanistan Unveils Squad For ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup
According to the ACB, the squad consists of Mahboob Khan (captain), Ghazirullah Khan, Faisal Khan, Usman Khan, Khalid Ahmadzai, Aziz Miakhel, Abdul Aziz Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nusrat Nooristani, Wahedullah Zadran, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, and Hafiz Zadran.
The board added that Aqib Khan, Faheem, and Ezzat Noor have been included as reserve players.
The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 will feature 16 teams and is scheduled to begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Afghanistan has been drawn in a group alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Tanzania.
The Afghan side will open its campaign against South Africa on January 16, followed by matches against West Indies on January 18 and Tanzania on January 21.
