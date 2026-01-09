Kind Laundry Launches Non-Toxic Scent Boosters Aimed At Premium Garment Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New plant-based scent boosters bring fine-fragrance–inspired scents for an elevated laundry experience.

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kind Laundry, a modern laundry-care brand built for consumers who care deeply about what they wear and how they care for it, today announced the launch of its non-toxic Scent Boosters infused with fine-fragrance–inspired scents. The new product expands the brand's mission to deliver premium, high-performance laundry care designed to protect clothing and extend its lifespan.

Kind Laundry was created for consumers seeking a thoughtful alternative to traditional laundry products, those with a deep appreciation for quality clothing and refined fragrance. The brand blends garment-conscious care with fine-fragrance–inspired scent experiences, prioritizing fabric protection, longevity, and everyday luxury through intentional design and performance.

The newly introduced Scent Boosters are plant-based and formulated without unnecessary synthetic fillers commonly found in conventional options. As the first and only product to combine non-toxic scent beads with fine-fragrance–inspired formulations, the Scent Boosters deliver a refined scent experience designed to last beyond the wash, incorporating scent technologies that help neutralize odors while supporting sensory experiences associated with relaxation or energy.

Unlike many scented laundry products that fade quickly, Kind Laundry's fragrances are crafted to carry through the dry cycle and linger softly on garments, enhancing fabrics without overwhelming living spaces. Using microcapsule technology, fragrance is locked into the fabric and released through movement, creating a lasting yet balanced scent experience. The compact format supports easy storage and an intentional, streamlined laundry routine.

Paired with Kind Laundry's detergent sheets, the Scent Boosters create a cohesive laundry routine centered on simplicity, efficiency, and garment care. Together, the products offer a streamlined solution for consumers who value performance, aesthetics, and reduced waste.

“At Kind Laundry, our goal is to turn laundry into a ritual of self-care,” said Angie Tran, Founder of Kind Laundry.“Every detail is intentionally considered, from our non-toxic, safe, high-performance formulations to our design-forward packaging and results. While fragrance plays an important role in the laundry experience, many traditional scent boosters rely on unnecessary ingredients and overpowering scents that don't last. We take a cleaner approach, delivering long-lasting, balanced fragrance that carries through the dry cycle-so consumers can enjoy beautifully scented laundry while feeling confident about what they use in their homes.”

Through clean, safe, high-performance formulations, thoughtful design, and packaging, Kind Laundry continues to redefine premium garment care for modern consumers.

Kind Laundry is a premium laundry brand delivering high-performance care in a clean, compact format. For consumers who value quality, simplicity, and thoughtful ingredients, the brand offers non-toxic, plant-based products that protect clothing, reduce waste, and elevate the everyday laundry experience.

