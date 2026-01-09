Group Of Ex-Idps Returning Home To Villages Of Azerbaijan's Aghdara... (PHOTO) (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first stage of resettlement to several villages in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district began on January 9, with former residents returning to their homes and receiving the keys to newly built houses, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service (RCMS) operating in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

According to the service, 26 families comprising 96 people were resettled in Chapar village, 19 families comprising 74 people in Heyvali village, 13 families comprising 48 people in Childiran village, and 31 families comprising 119 people in Ashaghi Oratagh village. In total, 89 families totaling 337 people returned to their native lands during this phase.

Speaking at the key handover ceremony, Telman Kerimli, executive director of the service, congratulated residents on their return and briefed them on the modern living conditions created in the villages, as well as the restored social infrastructure and reconstruction efforts carried out in the area. He wished the returning families a happy and safe life in their homes.

Kerimli noted that essential infrastructure has been established in the villages, utilities have been restored, and all necessary conditions for permanent residence have been ensured. He emphasized that, alongside resettlement, addressing employment opportunities for residents remains a key priority.

According to him, systematic measures are being taken to provide jobs for returning residents in both the private sector and state institutions in line with their professions and qualifications, and this process will continue in stages.

In the village of Ashaghi Oratagh, residents were welcomed by Sabuhi Gahramanov, deputy to the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts. Presenting the keys, Gahramanov stated that the large-scale reconstruction and development program in the region is being implemented in a planned manner and in line with high-quality standards.

He added that not only residential buildings, but also social infrastructure, road and transport systems, and utility services, including electricity, water, and gas, have been rebuilt to ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for residents.

The service also noted that resettlement to other settlements in the Aghdara district will continue gradually in the next stages, as construction and restoration work are currently underway in several localities across the district.