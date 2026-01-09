Predis.Ai Announces Launch Of New State-Of-The-Art (SOTA) AI Models For Ad Videos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New models enable businesses to scale high-quality video and image ads faster across social media platforms







LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predis today announced the launch of new state-of-the-art (SOTA) AI video generation models designed to help businesses more efficiently create and scale high-quality ad creatives or videos for digital advertising platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The new models aim to address the growing demand for frequent, professional-grade ad production by reducing the time, cost, and resources traditionally required.

Digital advertising continues to evolve rapidly, with brands increasingly relying on video-first and visually engaging content to remain competitive. Producing a constant stream of creatives and videos has historically been both time-consuming and expensive. With the introduction of these SOTA models, Predis is making professional video production more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The newly launched models are built specifically for marketing use cases. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, they focus on generating ad creatives and ad videos optimized for audience engagement. Integrated within a single dashboard, AI video generator allows users to create image and video ads without the need for a production studio or large creative team.

Bridging the Production Gap

One of the key challenges in performance marketing is testing multiple ad variations at scale. SOTA models enable marketers to generate a variety of videos in minutes. The AI manages video motion, scene composition, and brand consistency, ensuring that each output aligns with the user's brand colors, fonts, and overall visual style.

This capability is particularly relevant for small and medium-sized businesses seeking to compete visually with larger brands. By consolidating ad generation and video creation into a streamlined workflow, the time required to move from concept to live campaign is significantly reduced.

Supporting the Future of Ad Scaling

As social media platforms continue to prioritize video-based content, the ability to produce high volumes of consistent, high-quality ads has become a business necessity. With the launch of its new SOTA models, Predis is enabling businesses to scale their advertising efforts without compromising visual quality or brand identity.

The introduction of specialized AI models for advertising reflects a broader shift toward efficiency and scalability in digital marketing. By offering a unified tool for video ad creation, Predis is supporting brands as they adapt to the increasing pace and demands of modern advertising.

About Predis

Predis is an AI-powered platform designed to help businesses create, optimize, and scale ad and video content. It enables users to generate ad creatives, videos, and marketing content tailored for social media and performance-driven campaigns.

