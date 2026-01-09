Ukraine's Border Guards Smash Russian Communications Antenna, Shelters In Kursk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this and released a video of the combat operation.

“Over the past day in the Kursk sector, UAV operators of the Stalevyi Kordon Brigade carried out precise and methodical strikes on enemy targets. As a result of the combat operation, the fighters managed to destroy an enemy quad bike, a communications antenna, and four shelters,” the statement said.

The border guards detailed that one of the shelters caught fire after being hit“together with everything that was hiding there. The invaders began to flee in panic, abandoning their positions like rats leaving a ship that has 'gone under.'”

Steel Border fighters destroy seven Russian shelters in North Slobozhansky and Kursk direction

As previously reported by Ukrinform, FPV drone operators of the Aquila unit of the Stalevyi Kordon Brigade of the State Border Guard Service demonstrated how they destroyed Russian equipment, a depot, and shelters in the Kursk sector.

