Ukraine's Border Guards Smash Russian Communications Antenna, Shelters In Kursk Sector
“Over the past day in the Kursk sector, UAV operators of the Stalevyi Kordon Brigade carried out precise and methodical strikes on enemy targets. As a result of the combat operation, the fighters managed to destroy an enemy quad bike, a communications antenna, and four shelters,” the statement said.
The border guards detailed that one of the shelters caught fire after being hit“together with everything that was hiding there. The invaders began to flee in panic, abandoning their positions like rats leaving a ship that has 'gone under.'”Read also: Steel Border fighters destroy seven Russian shelters in North Slobozhansky and Kursk direction
As previously reported by Ukrinform, FPV drone operators of the Aquila unit of the Stalevyi Kordon Brigade of the State Border Guard Service demonstrated how they destroyed Russian equipment, a depot, and shelters in the Kursk sector.
First photo for illustration: screenshot from the video
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment