Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 24, Four Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram.

“Four dead and 24 injured, including medical workers and State Emergency Service (SES) personnel. Police are documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack on Kyiv,” the statement said.

The police noted that Kyiv suffered a large-scale aerial enemy attack on the night of January 9.

As of 07:00, damage has been recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts. Multi-story and private residential buildings, a kindergarten, garage cooperatives, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

“It is currently known that four people were killed, including a medical worker. Among the 24 injured are SES personnel and three medics who were on-site in the Darnytskyi district at the time of a repeat strike,” the statement added.

Police, together with the SES and other emergency services, continue to work on-site, recording and documenting the aftermath of this latest war crime.

Rescuers save child and three adults from burning home after Russian attack

Earlier, the SES reported that four people were killed and 22 injured, including five rescuers, during the night attack. All injured are hospitalized and receiving necessary medical care.

Additionally, 32 people were rescued.

Rescue teams continue working in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

As reported, on the night of January 9, the Russians struck Kyiv with drones and missiles, Ukraine's air defense systems were active.