International Choreographers Day: Bollywood's Top 5 Choreographers Who Turned Actors Into Superstars

Bollywood films feel incomplete without songs and dance, and five legendary choreographers shaped iconic moves that not only defined hit numbers but also transformed actors into superstars, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Choreographers like Saroj Khan, Prabhu Deva, Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza and Vaibhavi Merchant took dance and style in Hindi cinema to new heights through iconic songs and memorable steps, captivating audiences and redefining Bollywood's visual and musical storytelling.

Known as the“Mother of Choreography” in Bollywood, Saroj Khan choreographed over 2000 songs. Her pairing with Madhuri Dixit gave us hits like 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Dhak Dhak,' which became milestones in Madhuri's career.

Saroj Khan's dance steps and Madhuri's expressions took songs to new heights. Saroj won 3 National Awards. She gave dancers a new identity in Bollywood and popularized the fusion of traditional and modern styles.

Known as the“Michael Jackson of India,” Prabhu Deva's dance combines speed, flexibility, and innovation. Hits like 'Muqabla' made him famous. He also acts and directs, and Salman Khan calls him the best dancer.

Farah Khan is known for making current actors dance. Hits like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with SRK and 'Sheila Ki Jawani' with Katrina are her trademarks. She's also a successful director.

A big Michael Jackson fan, Remo D'Souza brought street dance and hip-hop to Bollywood. He's known for his work in films like ABCD and for his energetic group choreography. He has also judged reality dance shows.

Vaibhavi Merchant is known for choreographing hits like 'Dola Re Dola' and 'Kamli.' Her style is marked by elegance and a classical touch, especially in period films. She has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yash Raj Films.