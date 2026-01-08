Chlorinated Polyethylene Market To Reach USD 991.67 Million By 2030, Driven By Demand In Construction, Automotive, And Cable Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chlorinated Polyethylene Market"A new report from Mordor Intelligence on the“Chlorinated Polyethylene Market” provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, key growth factors, and upcoming opportunities.

The global chlorinated polyethylene market is expected to reach USD 991.67 million by 2030, growing from USD 760.56 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.45%. Rising demand in construction, automotive, and cable applications is driving steady growth worldwide.

Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), a versatile thermoplastic elastomer, has gained traction across industries due to its flexibility, impact resistance, chemical stability, and weather durability. Its applications span from impact modifiers in PVC products to wire and cable jacketing, hoses, tubing, and adhesives.

Emerging Trends in the Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

Rising Demand in Green Building Applications

Sustainable construction practices are fueling demand for CPE-modified PVC in doors, windows, and siding. Builders prefer chlorinated polyethylene for its ability to enhance impact strength at low temperatures, meeting stringent building codes in colder regions. Its compatibility with recycled PVC also aligns with green procurement standards, making it a preferred choice for eco-conscious projects.

Electric Vehicle Growth Boosting Cable Jacketing

The rapid electrification of vehicles has created strong demand for CPE-based wire and cable jacketing. Electric vehicles require high-voltage harnesses and coolant lines that can withstand thermal cycling and chemical exposure. Chlorinated polyethylene offers superior dielectric strength and flexibility compared to traditional elastomers, making it essential for modern EV architectures.

Shift Toward Halogen-Free Flame-Retardant Compounds

European fire-safety regulations are pushing manufacturers to develop halogen-free CPE hybrids. These formulations meet stringent flame-retardant standards while maintaining mechanical performance. Adoption is rising in public transportation and data centers, where smoke toxicity and recyclability are critical considerations.

Expansion of Chinese Production Capacity

China's integrated chlor-alkali clusters have added significant capacity, lowering global price floors and ensuring supply stability. While this strengthens Asia-Pacific's dominance, it also raises concerns about logistics reliability, prompting buyers in Europe and North America to diversify sourcing strategies.

Chlorinated Polyethylene Segmentation

By Product



CPE 135A: Accounts for the largest share, widely used in rigid PVC for construction profiles due to its balanced toughness and cost efficiency.

CPE 135B: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR (5.75%), favored in hoses, tubing, and gaskets for its superior oil and chemical resistance. Other Grades: Specialty variants with tailored chlorine content are gaining traction in solar panel back-sheets and niche industrial uses.

By Application



Impact Modifiers: Dominated the market with over 63% share in 2024, essential for enhancing PVC strength in building materials.

Hose and Tubing: Forecasted to grow at 6.17% CAGR, driven by demand in EV coolant lines, hydrogen refueling hoses, and chemical transfer tubing.

Wire and Cable Jacketing: Steady growth supported by renewable energy and telecom infrastructure. Adhesives and Others: Used in lightweight assembly applications across appliances and industrial goods.

By Geography



Asia-Pacific: Largest market, holding 72.68% share in 2024, with strong growth expected through 2030.

North America: Driven by EV subsidies and construction demand, though limited local production necessitates imports.

Europe: Growth constrained by procurement bans on chlorinated plastics, but R&D in recycling offers future opportunities. South America & Middle East/Africa: Emerging demand from construction and infrastructure projects.

Chlorinated Polyethylene Companies



Aurora Material Solutions

Bontecn Group China Co. Ltd

Dow

Dycon Chemicals

Epigral Limited

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Ketian Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd (Novista Group)

Shandong Rike Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co. Ltd

Shandong Xuye New Materials Co. Ltd

Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd

Conclusion: Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Growth Path

The chlorinated polyethylene market is set for steady expansion through 2030, supported by its versatility across construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. While Asia-Pacific remains the growth engine, opportunities in North America and Europe are shaped by EV adoption and sustainability regulations.

Challenges such as volatile raw material costs and regulatory restrictions in Europe highlight the need for innovation in product development and supply chain resilience. Companies that align with green building standards, halogen-free safety requirements, and reliable logistics will be best positioned to capture long-term growth.

