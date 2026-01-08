Gina Van Der Vliet Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Relentless' With Lisa Nichols

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Demetra Dimokopoulos, who will co-author the upcoming book“Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Demetra Dimokopoulos-known to her community as Demi Dee- is the visionary founder and CEO of The Knockout Room®. Demi is driven by a fierce commitment to dismantling barriers, redefining beauty standards, and crafting an immersive world at the intersection of wellness, storytelling, and social change, where women and girls thrive. What began as a bold wellness space for working moms and their tween daughters has blossomed into a vibrant ecosystem where programs, rituals, and community converge to ignite generational transformation.

Demi's work is practical, playful, and fiercely human. She designs gamified wellness programs that go beyond exercise to address the emotional and psychological hurdles that keep women stuck in cycles of guilt, burnout, and self-neglect. Her signature frameworks blend nutrition, movement, emotional coaching, and short repeatable rituals so that busy families can build habits that stick, model healthy boundaries, and reframe beauty and strength for the next generation.

Demi meets women where they are and offers simple, repeatable practices that make showing up for yourself possible. She coaches with warmth, humor, and blunt honesty, celebrating imperfect progress and calling boundary-setting what it is: a form of liberation.

Her approach is shaped by training and lived experience. She completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto with a double major in psychology and professional writing & communication, and her Master of Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School with a focus on entrepreneurship, leadership, and sustainability. She is also a graduate of the Institute for Woman-Centered Coaching, Training and Leadership; a Health Coach Alliance Registered Health Coach; and a canfitpro-certified fitness professional.

Outside of program work, Demi is an extroverted introvert who treasures solitude and small rituals. She enjoys kickboxing, cycling, and rebound fitness. Her passion for language and the arts has led her to explore six languages with varying degrees of fluency, and she continues to nurture her creative spirit through writing and strumming her acoustic guitar. Demi also loves baking, binge-watching The Handmaid's Tale, and wandering in nature.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Demetra Dimokopoulos as a co-author of“Relentless.” The book's release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Demetra Dimokopoulos, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going-no matter the odds.