Tvardi Therapeutics To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Highlight New Data from Phase 2 REVERT IPF Clinical Trial of TTI-101 in Podium Presentation

HOUSTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that management will deliver a company presentation during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 12th – 15th, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

During the presentation, Tvardi will discuss and provide additional context around the new Phase 2 REVERT IPF clinical trial data for TTI-101 reported today. These new data demonstrate encouraging signals across fibrosis, inflammatory markers and pulmonary function, further supporting the impact of TTI-101 on the inhibition of STAT3 in fibrosis and inflammation. For additional information regarding today's Phase 2 REVERT IPF data announcement, please visit here.

Details are as follows:

44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Format: Company presentation

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Location: California East at The Westin St. Francis

The audio webcast and corporate presentation will be accessible on the Tvardi Investors' website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting clinical trials with TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708) and TTI-109 in healthy volunteers. To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

