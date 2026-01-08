West Bengal Governor Receives 'Will Blast Him' Death Threat Email Security Tightened At Lok Bhavan

MENAFN - Live Mint) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose received a death threat email late on Thursday, wherein the perpetrator said that they 'Will Blast Him', as per a report by ANI.

"The accused also mentioned his mobile number in the email. We have informed the DGP and asked him to arrest the person immediately," an official told PTI.

The Governor's security has been increased post receipt of the mail, and the matter has been briefed to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

State police, along with CRPF jawans are now jointly protecting the Governor. An officer of Special Duty to Governor said that a midnight conclave of the security forces who are in charge of his security was held.

Bose, has been provided with Z-plus security, has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.

Bengal Guv on ED vs Mamata

Earlier in the day, when Bose was asked about CM Banerjee's face-off with the Enforcement Directorate, the governor refused to comment on the matter, saying that the issue is now with the Calcutta High Court.

“Let the law take its course. The matter is subjudice. As a Governor, I will not comment on this. Calcutta High Court is apprising to the matter. And let the court take a decision in this case," PTI quoted Bose as saying.

The ED released a statement on Thursday, in which it alleged while a raid was being carried out "in a peaceful and professional manner" until Banerjee came to the house of I-PAC's Prateek Jain with a large number of police officials and took away a number of documents and electrical devices. It added that her convoy then went to the I-PAC office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.