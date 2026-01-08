Cambodia Extradites Alleged Scam-Center Conglomerate Head To China
Prince Group Chairman Chen Zhi was arrested on January 6 along with two other people, Cambodia's ministry of interior said in a statement.
The arrests came after“several months of joint investigative cooperation” with China, the ministry said, adding that Chen Zhi's Cambodian citizenship had been revoked.
