Cambodia Extradites Alleged Scam-Center Conglomerate Head To China

2026-01-08 03:19:21
(MENAFN- Asia Times) The sanctioned head of Cambodia's Prince Group - which the United States has dubbed a“transnational criminal organization” - has been extradited to China, officials said in a statement today.

Prince Group Chairman Chen Zhi was arrested on January 6 along with two other people, Cambodia's ministry of interior said in a statement.

The arrests came after“several months of joint investigative cooperation” with China, the ministry said, adding that Chen Zhi's Cambodian citizenship had been revoked.

Asia Times

