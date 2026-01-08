403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:52 PM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announced, in response to significant investor interest, it will double its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $500,000 to $1,000,000 subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Corporation, and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.13.
