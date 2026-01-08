Silver/Gold Stock Kingsmen Resources (TSXV:KNG) Gains On Assay Results From Las Coloradas
The stock is trading up on assay results in early trading.
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is pleased to report assays from from three diamond drill holes at its Las Coloradas silver-gold project, Chihuahua, Mexico.Key Results:
Drillhole LC-25-012 is the first hole testing the +1 km long Soledad II vein/structure. The hole was drilled approximately 1.5 km northwest of the Soledad discovery (which returned 1.45 m @ 1,028 g/t AgEq; reported September 24, 2025). Highlights include:
4.8 m @ 90 g/t AgEq (52.6 g/t Ag) from 56.7 m, including:
1.3 m @ 270 g/t AgEq (143 g/t Ag & 0.72 g/t Au) from 56.7 m, including:
0.8 m @ 360 g/t AgEq (220 g/t Ag & 0.223 g/t Au) from 57.2 m
Drillhole LC-25-009 is a 70 m step-out from discovery hole LC-25-008 (which returned 1.6 m @ 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au). Results confirm:
Extension of LC-25-008 mineralization intersected, demonstrating continuity 70 m along strike
Structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m to the southPresident & CEO, Scott Emerson, commented:WHY THIS MATTERS: GRADE + SCALE
These results confirm two key attributes of an emerging district: high-grade mineralization and the scale to host multiple targets. The vein/structure systems targeted by Kingsmen occur in a NW-trending area approximately 2.5 km long and approximately 1 km wide. Kingsmen has now intersected significant mineralization in three separate structures. This is not a single vein-it is a mineralized system.
High-Grade Confirmed Across Three Structures
Soledad - Discovery hole returned 1,028 g/t AgEq over 1.45 m
Soledad II - First drill hole returns 270 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m (this release)
No. 8 Structure - New discovery 1.6 m @ 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au
Soledad II: A 1.5 km Step-Out with Km-Scale Potential
Hole LC-25-012 is the first hole drilled on the Soledad II structure, located 1.5 km northwest of the original Soledad discovery. Surface sampling along the +1 km strike length has returned:
352 g/t Ag & 0.71 g/t Au
200 g/t Ag & 2.42 g/t Au
One hole has been drilled on a kilometre of prospective structure. Multiple targets remain untested.
Strike Continuity Confirmed at Rosario
Hole LC-25-009 extended mineralization 70 m along strike from discovery hole LC-25-008. The structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m to the south. Pathfinder geochemistry-including antimony, arsenic, bismuth, lead, and zinc-confirms the mineralizing system continues.DETAILED DRILL DISCUSSIONLeona Target
Hole LC-25-012 is the first hole drilled on the +1 km-long Soledad II vein/structure. The hole was designed to test silver-gold mineralization beneath surface samples collected near the middle of the structure (Figures 1 and 2), which returned:
352 g/t Ag & 0.71 g/t Au
200 g/t Ag & 2.42 g/t Au
The hole intersected the mineralized structure at 56.7 m downhole, returning a 4.8 m wide zone dipping to the west (Figure 3, Table 1). This intersection confirms the potential of the Soledad II structure to host significant silver-gold mineralization, as first indicated by surface sampling. Anomalous silver and gold values extend along the full strike length of the structure, defining multiple targets for future drilling.
Full news, results and images
