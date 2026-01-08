Silver/Gold Stock Kingsmen Resources (TSXV:KNG) Gains On Assay Results From Las Coloradas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following mining stocks reports on breaking news and trading for silver/gold stock

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is pleased to report assays from from three diamond drill holes at its Las Coloradas silver-gold project, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Key Results:

Drillhole LC-25-012 is the first hole testing the +1 km long Soledad II vein/structure. The hole was drilled approximately 1.5 km northwest of the Soledad discovery (which returned 1.45 m @ 1,028 g/t AgEq; reported September 24, 2025). Highlights include:

4.8 m @ 90 g/t AgEq (52.6 g/t Ag) from 56.7 m, including:

1.3 m @ 270 g/t AgEq (143 g/t Ag & 0.72 g/t Au) from 56.7 m, including:

0.8 m @ 360 g/t AgEq (220 g/t Ag & 0.223 g/t Au) from 57.2 m

Drillhole LC-25-009 is a 70 m step-out from discovery hole LC-25-008 (which returned 1.6 m @ 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au). Results confirm:

Extension of LC-25-008 mineralization intersected, demonstrating continuity 70 m along strike

Structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m to the south

President & CEO, Scott Emerson, commented:WHY THIS MATTERS: GRADE + SCALE

These results confirm two key attributes of an emerging district: high-grade mineralization and the scale to host multiple targets. The vein/structure systems targeted by Kingsmen occur in a NW-trending area approximately 2.5 km long and approximately 1 km wide. Kingsmen has now intersected significant mineralization in three separate structures. This is not a single vein-it is a mineralized system.

High-Grade Confirmed Across Three Structures

Soledad - Discovery hole returned 1,028 g/t AgEq over 1.45 m

Soledad II - First drill hole returns 270 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m (this release)

No. 8 Structure - New discovery 1.6 m @ 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au

Soledad II: A 1.5 km Step-Out with Km-Scale Potential

Hole LC-25-012 is the first hole drilled on the Soledad II structure, located 1.5 km northwest of the original Soledad discovery. Surface sampling along the +1 km strike length has returned:

352 g/t Ag & 0.71 g/t Au

200 g/t Ag & 2.42 g/t Au

One hole has been drilled on a kilometre of prospective structure. Multiple targets remain untested.

Strike Continuity Confirmed at Rosario

Hole LC-25-009 extended mineralization 70 m along strike from discovery hole LC-25-008. The structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m to the south. Pathfinder geochemistry-including antimony, arsenic, bismuth, lead, and zinc-confirms the mineralizing system continues.

DETAILED DRILL DISCUSSIONLeona Target

Hole LC-25-012 is the first hole drilled on the +1 km-long Soledad II vein/structure. The hole was designed to test silver-gold mineralization beneath surface samples collected near the middle of the structure (Figures 1 and 2), which returned:

352 g/t Ag & 0.71 g/t Au

200 g/t Ag & 2.42 g/t Au

The hole intersected the mineralized structure at 56.7 m downhole, returning a 4.8 m wide zone dipping to the west (Figure 3, Table 1). This intersection confirms the potential of the Soledad II structure to host significant silver-gold mineralization, as first indicated by surface sampling. Anomalous silver and gold values extend along the full strike length of the structure, defining multiple targets for future drilling.

