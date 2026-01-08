403
Nasdaq Forecast: Waits For The Non-Farm Payroll (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The focus in the AI trade is now starting to shift a bit from the chips sector into a lot of software areas.
- The Nasdaq 100 has been a little quiet during the trading session here on Wednesday, which is probably to be expected. After all, we have the non-farm payroll announcement on Friday, and traders will be digesting the ADP numbers, which had a little bit more firmness to them than I think a lot of people anticipated.
One of the biggest risks right now is the concentration in the names that are so strong, but let's be honest here, that's what drove it higher in the first place. So, the earnings in late January and early February could be a major event, but this is still a market that's bullish. I still look at this as a market that's trying to get to the 26,000 level. If it can clear the recent swing high at about 26,300, we're off to the races and start grinding higher. I see support at the 50-day EMA and the 25,000 level underneath.
