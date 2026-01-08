Vehicles, Real Estate Online Auctions To Be Held Sunday: Supreme Judiciary Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council has announced the organisation of two online judicial auctions, covering vehicles and real estate, offering a range of assets at competitive prices through its official digital platform.

In a post on X, the Council said the auctions will be conducted by the Judicial Executions and Auctions Administration and managed electronically via the Court Mazadat application.

The online vehicle auction is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 4pm to 7pm, allowing participants to bid remotely on a selection of vehicles.

Interested bidders can review listings and submit bids through the Court Mazadat app during the auction window.

On the same day, the Council will also hold a judicial real estate auction, running from 9:30am to 11am, offering a number of commercial, residential and investment properties across different locations.

The properties featured in the auction, as shown in the official visuals, include commercial malls, residential complexes, hotel buildings and housing developments,

with opening prices and plot sizes clearly specified.

The full details on both auctions, including asset specifications, bidding procedures and registration requirements, are available through the Court Mazadat application, while further information can also be accessed via the Council's official channels.